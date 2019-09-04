|
|
Russell Andrew Winkler Jr. passed away peacefully at the age of 71 at his home in Las Vegas, NV on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Russell was a 40 year veteran of the I.B.E.W., an army paratrooper, a father, a grandfather and a devoted husband of 49 years to his wife Natalie. He loved his family, playing pool and being outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who more than anything enjoyed being in the woods, surrounded by the beauty of nature. He was tall, handsome, quick witted and clever, and he made friends easily and often. His simple philosophy of "Always do your best." served him well over his long life, as he was admired and loved by all who knew him. A memorial service will be held at 10:00am on Wednesday September 4, 2019 at King David Memorial Chapel, 2697 E. Eldorado Lane, Las Vegas, NV. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cora Coleman Senior Center, 2100 Bonnie Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89156.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 4, 2019