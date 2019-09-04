Home

POWERED BY

Services
King David Memorial Chapel
2697 E Eldorado Ln
Las Vegas, NV 89120
(702) 464-8570
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
King David Memorial Chapel
2697 E Eldorado Ln
Las Vegas, NV 89120
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Winkler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell A. Winkler Jr.


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell A. Winkler Jr. Obituary
Russell Andrew Winkler Jr. passed away peacefully at the age of 71 at his home in Las Vegas, NV on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Russell was a 40 year veteran of the I.B.E.W., an army paratrooper, a father, a grandfather and a devoted husband of 49 years to his wife Natalie. He loved his family, playing pool and being outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who more than anything enjoyed being in the woods, surrounded by the beauty of nature. He was tall, handsome, quick witted and clever, and he made friends easily and often. His simple philosophy of "Always do your best." served him well over his long life, as he was admired and loved by all who knew him. A memorial service will be held at 10:00am on Wednesday September 4, 2019 at King David Memorial Chapel, 2697 E. Eldorado Lane, Las Vegas, NV. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cora Coleman Senior Center, 2100 Bonnie Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89156.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now