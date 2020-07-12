Russell Allen Asby, 57, saw Jesus face-to-face Friday, July 10, 2020. Allen suffered with mental illness all his life and battled breast cancer the past few years. He was kind, loving and wouldn't hesitate to give you the shirt off his back. He loved Jesus and all of his family. Allen always wore a cross and often would wear more than just one. His wrists were covered with bracelets displaying bible verses and faith messages. Allen would talk to anyone about the Lord who had saved his soul. Everyone loved Allen, that's for sure. Allen made daily calls to his family, including his aunt Sybil Cutler, who he called early every morning.Allen's mom, Joyce Asby, passed away several years ago. He is survived by his father, William Asby, sister Donna Waltrip and her husband David, as well as his brother John Asby and his wife Mary. Allen loved and was proud of his nieces, nephews, and grand nephews.His service will be held Thursday, July 16, at Liberty Baptist Church, 12 p.m., where he was a member. Social distancing will be required. The family will be receiving one hour prior to the service and one hour after at the church. There will be no public graveside service. In lieu of flowers please send all donations to Liberty Baptist Church, Hampton VA.Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.