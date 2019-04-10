Gloucester Point: Russell Wayne Brown, 46, passed away at his home April 5, 2019, after a courageous battle with Esophageal cancer. Russell proudly served his country in the U S Navy and retired from civil service. He loved cars, trucks, music, dancing and shopping. Russell loved life and will be remembered for his kindness and love of family.He was preceded in death by his father in law, William Trueblood and step father, Rodney Glenn.He is survived by his wife, Melissa Brown; children, Blake Brown, Meghan Butler and Ashleigh Bent (Sam); grandchildren, Aubree, Addison and Maddox Bent; mother, Linda Glenn; father, Rayford Brown; brother, Curt Brown (Terri); mother in law, Luci Trueblood; brother in law, Billy Trueblood (Ann); and sisters in law, Lisa Kellum (Eric) and Monica Corey; two nieces and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.Graveside funeral service with military honors officiated by Pastor Ben Carr and Reverend Dr. Margaret Louden will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, in Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery. Friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 11th from 6 until 7:30 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point.In memory of Russell please consider contributions to the , – Middle Peninsula – Team Russ, Melissa Brown, c/o Nancy Dransfield, 7274 Joseph Lewis Road, Hayes, VA 23072. Please visit www.hoggfh.com to share condolences and memor Published in Daily Press on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary