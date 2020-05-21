Russell Crawley Jones
Russell Crawley Jones passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 12th, 2020 at Sentara Hospital, in Hampton, VA.

He was preceded in death by his father James H. B. Jones, Sr. and his mother Lillian B. Jones. He is survived by his significant other Marie Ford of Hampton, VA., his sister Annie Mason of Chesapeake,V.A., and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. On Friday, May 22nd, Viewing will take place at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, 3314 Roanoke Ave, NN, VA from 3-6 pm. A graveside service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Hampton Memorial Gardens, 155 Butler Farm Rd, Hampton, VA. Professional services have been entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Daily Press on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
MAY
23
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Hampton Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
(757) 245-4391
