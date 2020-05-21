Russell Crawley Jones passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 12th, 2020 at Sentara Hospital, in Hampton, VA.



He was preceded in death by his father James H. B. Jones, Sr. and his mother Lillian B. Jones. He is survived by his significant other Marie Ford of Hampton, VA., his sister Annie Mason of Chesapeake,V.A., and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. On Friday, May 22nd, Viewing will take place at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, 3314 Roanoke Ave, NN, VA from 3-6 pm. A graveside service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Hampton Memorial Gardens, 155 Butler Farm Rd, Hampton, VA. Professional services have been entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.



