Russell G. Marshall Sr.
1939 - 2020
Russell "Red Bird" G. Marshall, Sr., 80, passed away at home on July 12, 2020 with family and friends by his side. He was born October 20, 1939 in Mt. Airy, North Carolina. Russell retired as a mechanic at Rusty's Towing and was a member of West Hampton Baptist Church.

Russell was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia A. Marshall and son, Scott Marshall. He is survived by his companion of many years, Brenda Walker; sons, Rusty (Phyllis) and Troy, who stayed by his side and took special care of Russell for the past two years; daughter, Kelly Marshall (Rob); grandchildren, Troy Scott, Tristen Harrell, Stacey Strader, and Paul Spencer (Angie); great-grandchildren, Haley Duke and Ryley Oates; close family, Diane Hedgepeth, and Kenny and Charlotte Hayes; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank everyone who stood by our side and helped us through these difficult times.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Peninsula Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing are required. The family encourages anyone interested to join them at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 18 at Peninsula Funeral Home for a procession to Peninsula Memorial Park. A graveside service will begin at 1:00 p.m.


Published in Daily Press on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
05:00 - 07:30 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
JUL
18
Funeral
12:30 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
JUL
18
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 14, 2020
Redbird was like a father to me, taught many things but most important how to work hard and be good to everyone. Love the White Lake trips and being at the shop with him.
Tony Jones
Son
July 14, 2020
sorry for your loss and prayers to family! I will always remember the White Lake trips during the summer!
"Little" Jim Haynes
Family
