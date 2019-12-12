Home

Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 565-1141
Ruth Ann G. HUDSON

Ruth Ann G. HUDSON Obituary
Ruth Ann Gevene Hudson, 89, died on December 6, 2019 in Williamsburg, Virginia. At her request, no memorial service will be held.

Ruth was born in Pueblo, Colorado and grew up in Tucson, Arizona. In 1948 she married Clayton C. Hudson in Topeka, Kansas. They moved to Williamsburg, Virginia in 1969. Ruth played bridge all her life and especially enjoyed being a member of the Queen's Lake and Williamsburg Landing bridge clubs. Ruth was an avid gardener and loved giving and receiving plant cuttings from her friends. She worked at various banks and at physician and psychologists' offices as a bookkeeper.

Ruth is survived by her husband, two daughters, 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 12, 2019
