Ruth Glover Yutzy, age 89, passed away quietly at her home on January 4, 2020, just three weeks short of her 90th birthday. She was born January 29, 1930, in Cullman, Alabama to the late Earl Leander and Amy Wiggins Glover. During WW II, her family moved to Washington DC, where Ruth graduated from high school; she then graduated from Peabody College in Nashville, TN, followed by post-graduate studies in dietetics at Vanderbilt University. Ruth was working as a hospital dietician at Mount Alto Veterans Hospital in DC when she met Carl, a surgical resident at the same hospital. They were married in 1963. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. Ruth loved gardening, flower arranging and growing Orchids. After Carl retired in 1994, they enjoyed many trips together; three weeks in China, three islands in Hawaii, Alaska, seven countries in South America and she accompanied Carl and their son Sean on three hunting safaris in Africa. Two brothers, Jack and Wayne, preceded her in death. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Dr. Carl Yutzy, and son Dr. Sean Yutzy. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, January 9, 2020, in the chapel of Hogg Funeral Home conducted by Pastor Robbie Brunjes and Minister Brian McCormack. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00, before the service. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Dr. Yutzy and family would like to express their appreciation for the loving care by her caregivers especially Lorraine Jackson, Laurie Walden, Other Visiting Angels and Riverside Hospice. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 7, 2020