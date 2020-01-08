|
|
Ruth Ann Hay of Patriots Colony at Williamsburg passed away on January 1st at Sentara Williamsburg Medical Center of a gastric disorder which became terminal during her last month. Her passing was without pain or suffering and her family had gathered during her last days.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, James C. Hay, of Patriots Colony and by her 3 children and their spouses, 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Janisann and her husband Andrew Clarke live in Silver Spring, MD; Jeffrey and Hanne are in Driftwood, TX and Reverend Jean Hay and her wife Jan Harper are in Billings, MT. The Maryland grandchildren are Justyne, her husband Eric Paxton, her sister Jennifer and daughter Sophia. Christine and her sister Samantha live in Texas and Jean's children Aubrey and husband Matt Mullenix and James are in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Many nieces, nephews, close friends and their families were included in her circle of love and care.
Ruth was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was also a proud Navy Wife and a gracious hostess. She was active in church and community affairs, and was a 17-year volunteer at CW's St George Tucker House.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, January 9th, 2020 at St Martin's Episcopal Church, 1333 Jamestown Road, Williamsburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Dolphin Scholarship Foundation, 4966 Euclid Rd, Suite109, Virginia Beach, VA, 23462 will be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 8, 2020