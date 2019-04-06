|
|
Ruby Powell Binder, 95, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019. A native of Fuqua-Varina, N.C., she was a peninsula resident for more than 75 years. Mrs. Binder retired from The Lunch Bell after more than 30 years of service.She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Samuel Binder and her son-in-law, Butch Morris. Survivors include two daughters, Cindy Binder Barrack and her husband Gerald, and Wilma Morris; brother-in-law, Theodore Binder; and many nieces, nephews, and caring neighbors.Ruby put everyone else first and was an inspiration to many.The family will receive friends Sunday, April 7, beginning at 12:30 p.m. with a service to follow at 2 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home. Burial will be in The Jewish Cemetery of the Virginia Peninsula.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or to a .
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 6, 2019