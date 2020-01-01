|
Ruth Estelle Pendleton Ransom was the first child and only daughter of Calvin H. Pendleton, Sr. and Gwendolyn D. Sharp. She was born January 5, 1934 in Washington, DC. She graduated from Cordoza High School in 1951, and attended Howard University, majoring in Physical Education. There she met and married Robert "Bob" E. Ransom, Jr. on April 21, 1954. Ruth continued her education and became a LPN after graduating from Dixie Hospital School of Practical Nursing in 1968.
Ruth was an active member of her church and community. She was a dedicated member of St. Augustine's Episcopal Church where she served faithfully in many capacities. Ruth served as a member of the choir, Alter Guild, church secretary, financial clerk and faithful member of the Progressive Women's club. She became a Daughter of the King in September of 1999. She worked as a faithful volunteer at Langley AFB Hospital for over twenty years. Ruth joined the Board of the American Red Cross in 1987 and served as secretary (1990-1992) Chairman of volunteers, Second Vice Chairman, Vice Chairman (2001-2003) and Chairman (2003-2005). She was awarded the Clara Barton Honor Award, the Jerome H. Holland Volunteer Award and received her Thirty-Six Year Pin in 2006.
Ruth loved all sports and was an avid Redskins fan. Ruth was also a very active bowler. She was a member of the Women's International Bowling Congress, President of The Women's Bowling League, Thursday Langley Swingers and Friday Bombers at Langley AFB. She was the team captain of the Original Pirates Bowling League and was Hampton University's first Women's Bowling Coach (1999-2004).
Ruth was predeceased by her mother and father; brother, Calvin, Jr.; and brother-in-law, James Ransom.
Surviving family members are her devoted husband, Robert "Bob" Ransom, Jr.; three loving children, Robert III (Deborah), Rosalind Jack (Pepie) and Ronald (Hazel); three amazing grandchildren, Brandy Lybeck (Dustin) Brittany Walls (Matt) and Chelsea Ransom-Cooper; five adorable great grandchildren, Olivia, Robert and Lucas Lybeck, Savannah and Cora Walls; one brother, Anthony Allen; two sisters-in-law, Sylvia Juanita Fletcher and Jeanette Ransom; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Despite her active life, family was her true delight. Ruth lived a very full and purposeful life. She was happiest when she was doing for others and enjoying time with her family. Ruth's viewing will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 3 to 6 p.m. at O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home, 3009 Chestnut Ave., Newport News, VA. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Augustine's Episcopal Church, 2515 Marshall Ave., Newport News, VA. Interment will follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Augustine's Episcopal Church in Ruth's memory.
Published in Daily Press from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020