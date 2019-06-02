|
Ruth Harris entered the gates of Heaven on May 28, 2019 at the age of 84. She was a lifelong resident of the peninsula. Ruth graduated from Westhampton College and taught school for several years before having a family. Ruth and her husband, Vernon were charter members of Menchville Baptist Church where she enjoyed teaching vacation bible school and G.A.'S. She loved reading, traveling, and spending time with her friends. Ruth was proceeded in death by her husband, Vernon and her brother, Earl Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Nancy and Joan, and youngest brother, Berkley. A funeral service will be held at Menchville Baptist church on Tuesday, June 4th at 2PM. Memorials may be made to Menchville Baptist Church or Peninsula Rescue Mission. Altmeyer Funeral Home Denbigh Chapel will be assisting with arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on June 2, 2019