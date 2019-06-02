Home

POWERED BY

Services
Altmeyer Funeral Home
12893 Jefferson Avenue
Newport News, VA 23608
(757) 874-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Harris

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ruth Harris Obituary
Ruth Harris entered the gates of Heaven on May 28, 2019 at the age of 84. She was a lifelong resident of the peninsula. Ruth graduated from Westhampton College and taught school for several years before having a family. Ruth and her husband, Vernon were charter members of Menchville Baptist Church where she enjoyed teaching vacation bible school and G.A.'S. She loved reading, traveling, and spending time with her friends. Ruth was proceeded in death by her husband, Vernon and her brother, Earl Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Nancy and Joan, and youngest brother, Berkley. A funeral service will be held at Menchville Baptist church on Tuesday, June 4th at 2PM. Memorials may be made to Menchville Baptist Church or Peninsula Rescue Mission. Altmeyer Funeral Home Denbigh Chapel will be assisting with arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now