On August 23rd, Ruth Kelly Varn at last joined her beloved husband, Fred. Mom was born on August 22, 1926 and grew up in Bradenton, FL., marrying Fred Varn in 1949. She was a proud military wife, juggling five children and 12 different duty stations over 20 years. In 1968, they retired to St. Petersburg, FL. Mom was active with local politics and helping at the Sun n' Fun Fly-in. After Dad passed in 2013, she moved to Newport News, Virginia to be closer to her daughters, Linda Dellinger and Theresa Cansler. Her greatest joy was always her five children and their spouses (Doug and Janet, Linda and David, John and Donna, Tom and Gayle, and Theresa), 13 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. Her family would like to thank Grace Hospice and the staff of The Hidenwood, who always treated her with patience and respect, and Charlene Bright, who started off as a helper for Mom and became a member of our family.
