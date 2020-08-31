1/1
Ruth L. Simpson
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth L. Simpson, 88, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and servant of god went to her greater glory with her lord Jesus Christ on August 28, 2020. She was born to Arnold and Dorothy Kinder on September 26, 1931 in South Charleston, West Virginia.

She spent her younger years growing up in West Virginia with her parents and sister, Betty J. Rowsey. She was crowned Miss Black Eagle of South Charleston high school in 1949. She met the love of her life, Eugene L. Simpson, on a blind date and they were married February 10,1951. They started their life together living in South Charleston, WV, later moving to Yorktown, VA., and then settling in Williamsburg, VA, where they raised 3 children, Lee Ann, Tim and Beth.

Ruth worked for Williamsburg-James City County schools in various positions before retiring from Lafayette high school in 1996. She was actively involved in the community, especially the life of the Williamsburg United Methodist Church. Her servant heart was devoted to the prosperity and growth of the church. She acted in various positions on the church board, was a past president and current member of the United Methodist Women's group. She was a member of the Suzanna Wesley circle and the circle leader for the Williamsburg Landing circle. The bi-yearly Bazaar was a labor of love that she generously ran and helped plan through the years. She could be seen every Sunday in her Aldersgate Sunday school class.

She was a current board member for Respite Care and an active PEO member since 1992. While she valued her community life, nothing came before her family. She beamed with pride about her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren's accomplishments. She always put her family first and would encourage, lend an ear, laugh, cry and take care of them whenever needed. Ruth will be deeply missed by family, friends, and all who knew her.

Ruth is survived by her husband, Eugene L. Simpson; Son, Timothy L. Simpson and Karen Nutter; daughters, Beth S. Jones, and Lee Ann Ripley; grandchildren, Ashley and Daniel Roland, Stephanie Jones, Travis and Kristy Simpson, Casey Simpson, Ryan Ripley, Krystle Ripley, Heather and Stacey Burney, and Alexis and William Sorensen; and great-grandchildren, Vincent, Mavren, and Novaleigh Sorensen, Aubrey Burney, Hudson Roland, and Rhema Simpson.

A visitation will be held at Nelsen Funeral Home, Williamsburg from 6-8pm on Thursday, September 3rd. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ruth Simpson to Williamsburg United Methodist Church at 500 Jamestown Rd. Williamsburg, VA 23185. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
7575651141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved