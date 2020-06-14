Our beloved Mother, Ruth Lockamon Williams, 94, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 9, 2020. Mom was born August 29, 1925 in Erwin, NC, the third child of James Theodore and Ellen Harrington Lockamon. She was an excellent student, played basketball and was the proud Valedictorian of her graduating class of 1943. Later in life, she attended Thomas Nelson Community College. Mom loved the Lord and taught Sunday School at Newmarket Baptist Church for 40 years. Mom met the love of her life, Leon Williams, at the young age of 15, and they married on September 28, 1943. They enjoyed 58 wonderful years together, raising 3 daughters and treasuring their 6 grandchildren. Mom and her 5 sisters enjoyed an annual trip to Daytona each summer and were well known as "The Sisters" in the gift shops and restaurants they frequented. When Daddy's health declined and Mom didn't want to be away from him, "The Sisters" came up with an idea-they made Daddy an "honorary sister" and he accompanied them on their Daytona trips. For many years Mom's entire family would honor her Mother's request for the family to continue their annual Easter reunions to remain close. After Daddy left us for his heavenly home in 2001, Mom remained the stoic matriarch of our family, always ready for family events and the excited arrival of additional great-grandchildren. She was a strong woman and enjoyed excellent health for many years, still driving into her 90's. Mom cherished every family event, the many graduations, birthday celebrations and holidays we spent together. In addition to her husband, Mom was predeceased by her beloved great-grandson, Andrew Beecher, Jr.; and 3 of her dear sisters, Jewel, Edna and Joyce. Mom is survived by her loving daughters, Sherry Williams (Russell Moore), Alana Ross (Tim), and Pat McCrickard (Paul); her grandchildren and their families; Kelly Williams; her daughter Rebecca Kistler (Erik), Kevin Banfiel, his son Kevin Jr, daughter Jadelyn and her daughters Paisley and Parker; Kristen Beecher (Seth), their sons Aiden, Landen and Jamesen; Steven McCrickard (Jenna), their children James and Ruth (Mom's sweet namesake); Korey Beecher (Andrew), their sons Abraham and Theodore; and Aaron McCrickard. Mom is also survived by her loving sisters, Ruby Braswell and Omara Southerland, and her special brother Ted Lockamon (Lynda). Mom was a true inspiration of faith, love and integrity. She loved her family deeply and had a special relationship with each one from the youngest to the oldest. Mom was dearly loved and although our family will never recover from this loss, we will forever feel her presence in all our lives. Services will be private. Friends are encouraged to visit parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 14, 2020.