Ruth Moyer Kirchmier, beloved mother, died peacefully in Newport News on December 21, 2019, one day shy of her 87th birthday. She was predeceased by her husband Thomas and is survived by her son Clarke of Pittsburgh; her daughter Anne (John) of Newport News; her sisters Mary and Pat; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Born in Baltimore, Ruth taught school before earning an MSW at Columbia. After marrying and moving to Pittsburgh, she earned a master's degree in Special Education while raising her children, then returned to the classroom. In retirement, she and Thomas spent 10 happy years in Salisbury, MD before coming to Newport News in 2012. Ruth's family is very grateful to The Newport for their loving care of Ruth over the past 4 years.
Ruth was a cradle Episcopalian and a devout Christian all of her life, worshiping faithfully and participating actively in parishes in Baltimore, NYC, Pittsburgh, Salisbury, and Newport News. A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Monday, January 6 at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 45 Main Street, Newport News. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 115 St. Peter's St, Salisbury, MD 21801.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 29, 2019