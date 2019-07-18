Ruth Shelton Spain, born in Newport News on April 25, 1925, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019. She graduated from Newport News High School in February 1942. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and enjoyed cooking, knitting, playing dominoes, and spending time with her family.



She was a faithful, lifelong member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where she was a former Sunday school teacher and class president. She also served as chairman of several church committees. She served as past president of Trinity's United Methodist Women and served as a UMW district officer, as well as President of the League of Downtown Churches.



Mrs. Spain also served as past treasurer of the Little League, the Pony League and Colt League. She also held offices in the local and district PTAs.



Mrs. Spain was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Ivan E. Spain; parents, William T. and Ethel F. Shelton; sisters, Sallie A. Shelton, Carrie S. Galloway, and Minitree Shelton (Buck); and nephew, Lt. Lee Galloway. She is survived by her children, Susan Spain Beers (Frank), I. Edward Spain, Jr. (Sharon), and David S. Spain (Jacqueline); grandchildren, Amy, Andrew, Seth, Bryce, Zach, Kylie and Dylan; great-grandchildren, Ivan, William, Preston, Ellie, and Aria; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 228 29th Street, in Newport News. Interment will be private.



Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23601. Published in Daily Press from July 18 to July 19, 2019