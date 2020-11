Ruth passed on October 24, 2020, born April 18, 1956. She graduated from Pembroke High school, class of '74. She is survived by her husband Jeff Shriver, mother Caroline Haughwout, brothers Joe and Chuck Haughwout, and preceded in death by her father Joseph F. Haughwout. Celebration of life to be announced. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the Cat Corner or the Humane Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store