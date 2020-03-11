|
|
Born on October 4th,1932, Mrs.Ruth Stewart Venable loving mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend to so many in her lifetime and the North Newport News community went to be with the lord on March 5 th , 2020 at Riverside Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Venable also known as Mrs."V" or to friends and family as "Bay" was a lifetime member of Emmanuel Baptist Church and a matriarch of her family and community. Her celebrations of life and legacy will be held at Emmanuel Baptist Church on Thursday March 12 th , 2020 @ 11:00 am located at 521 North Avenue Newport News, Virginia 23605.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 11, 2020