|
|
Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, Ruth Sutton Cowley passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Suffolk, Virginia. Ruth was born on July 5, 1926 in Cullowhee, North Carolina. She grew up in a valley in the Smoky Mountains. Her hometown is the source of many happy memories. She loved her mountain home, her large family, and the glorious days at Western Carolina College. She was always proud to say that her grandfather David Coward was one of the founders of the college (now Western Carolina University). She returned there during her young adulthood as a widow taking her "girls" to live with their loving grandparents and to attend college. She obtained a BA in Fine Arts and later a Masters' degree in Education.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Davie and Earl Sutton; her sisters Edna Earle Sutton, Sue Vail, and Joanne Graves; her late husband Elmer Woolard and her second husband Charles "Ace" Cowley.
She is survived in life by her daughters, Ilona Burris, her husband Bobby; Carol Huffman (who lost her beloved husband, Dick, October 2019). She is also survived by her grandchildren Robby Burris, Kim Rogers; and her step granddaughter, Jennifer Ridgway. Surviving also, are her great grandchildren Kalyn Kittredge and husband Tabor; Gage Rogers, Peyton Rogers, Ariel Effler; and step grandchildren Camden and Carter Ridgway. Also, surviving is a great-great granddaughter, Fiona "Sutton" Kittredge.
Most of Ruth's life was spent in Virginia. She lived in Newport News, Hampton, Williamsburg, and Suffolk. She taught school in Hampton for thirty years. Her life was full and rewarding. She never met a stranger, she gathered with friends, entertaining many with her pleasing personality, and enjoyed playing golf on courses near and far. As she aged life became simple. Her rewards were the rich experiences she had with her family, especially her adored grandchildren and great grandchildren
A private service will be planned in the near future where she will be taken by her family to her beloved hometown of Cullowhee, North Carolina. There she will lay in rest joined with most of her family that have passed before her. She will be at peace. Arrangements in care of Cremation Society of Virginia - Newport News Office.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 19, 2020