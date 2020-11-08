Ruth Temple Post Harris, 97, of Hampton, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020.
Ruth was born on October 23, 1923 in King and Queen County, Virginia, daughter to the late Virginia M. Palmer Post and William E. Post; and sister to Garrett Freeman Post, who all preceded her in death. Her husband, James H. Harris Jr., and sons, James H. Harris III and Wendel L. Harris also preceded her in death.
Surviving are her daughters, Virginia N. Miller and Cheryl A. Harris; grandsons, Matthew Harris, James Clayton Harris, and Kyle Harris; granddaughter, Deanna Harris; and special family friend, Shelby J. Thomason.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Shacklefords Chapel United Methodist Church in Shacklefords, Virginia, with Pastor Kristie Askew presiding.
The family has asked in lieu of flowers that a donation to your favorite charity
be made in her honor.
Arrangements are being handled by Oakey's Funeral Service – South Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 989-3131. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
