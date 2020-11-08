1/
Ruth Temple Post Harris
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Temple Post Harris, 97, of Hampton, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020.

Ruth was born on October 23, 1923 in King and Queen County, Virginia, daughter to the late Virginia M. Palmer Post and William E. Post; and sister to Garrett Freeman Post, who all preceded her in death. Her husband, James H. Harris Jr., and sons, James H. Harris III and Wendel L. Harris also preceded her in death.

Surviving are her daughters, Virginia N. Miller and Cheryl A. Harris; grandsons, Matthew Harris, James Clayton Harris, and Kyle Harris; granddaughter, Deanna Harris; and special family friend, Shelby J. Thomason.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Shacklefords Chapel United Methodist Church in Shacklefords, Virginia, with Pastor Kristie Askew presiding.

The family has asked in lieu of flowers that a donation to your favorite charity be made in her honor.

Arrangements are being handled by Oakey's Funeral Service – South Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 989-3131. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Shacklefords Chapel United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oakey’s South Chapel - Roanoke
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA 24018
(540) 989-3131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oakey’s South Chapel - Roanoke

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved