NICKELSON-CUMMINGS FUNERAL HOME - HAMPTON
4304 VICTORIA BOULEVARD
Hampton, VA 23669
(757) 728-0122
For more information about
Rutherford Williams
Rutherford Randolph Williams

Rutherford Randolph Williams Obituary
Elder Rutherford Randolph Williams passed away peacefully at home in Newport News, VA on May 4, 2019. Born June 10, 1931 in Winston - Salem, NC to Bishop Willie D. and Blossie T. Williams, he was youngest of seven children who was also raised alongside six step siblings. He is survived by his daughters, Sonja Sohn and Juanita Williams and granddaughters, Ayanna Reese and Sakira and Sophia Wang. Mr. Williams retired after 20 years of dedicated service from the United States Army as an SSG E6. A viewing will be held on Friday May 10, 2019 at Nickelson Cummings Funeral Home 4304 Victoria Blvd Hampton Va. from 1 to 6 pm. Celebration of life will be held on Saturday May 11, 2019 at 11:30 am. at Church of Jesus 630 Anderson Ln Hampton Va. with full military honors. Servies entrusted to the staff of Nickelson Cummings Funeral Home 4304 Victoria Blvd Hampton Va 23669
Published in Daily Press on May 9, 2019
