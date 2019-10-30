Home

Ryland C. Ammons Obituary
Ryland C. Ammons, 76, of Lake Prince Woods Retirement Community, Suffolk, VA passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Andrew C. and Ella G. Ammons.

He retired from the Virginia Beach School System after serving many years as a school psychologist.

He is survived by his sister, Mary Jean Barbee of Newport News, VA and his niece, Leslie Spare of Toano, Va.

Services will be private. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 30, 2019
