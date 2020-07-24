Ryland Gernard Mayberry joined his Lord on July 21, 2020. Ryland was born in Lynchburg, VA to the late William Gernard and Ioan Rowles Mayberry. He lived most of his life in Hampton Roads. He worked in the automobile business for 46 years. Ryland was an active member of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Suffolk.



He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Faye S. Mayberry; great nephew Kenneth S. Deaner (Mayce); niece Dawn D. Foster (Jerry); great nephew Kenneth Foster; 2 great-great nephews, Jacob Deaner and Dakota Deaner; and cousins.



A private funeral service will be held at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Suffolk, with Rev. Gillian Weighton officiating. Private burial will be in Oak View Presbyterian Church in Charlotte County, VA.



Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.



