Ryland Gernard Mayberry
Ryland Gernard Mayberry joined his Lord on July 21, 2020. Ryland was born in Lynchburg, VA to the late William Gernard and Ioan Rowles Mayberry. He lived most of his life in Hampton Roads. He worked in the automobile business for 46 years. Ryland was an active member of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Suffolk.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Faye S. Mayberry; great nephew Kenneth S. Deaner (Mayce); niece Dawn D. Foster (Jerry); great nephew Kenneth Foster; 2 great-great nephews, Jacob Deaner and Dakota Deaner; and cousins.

A private funeral service will be held at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Suffolk, with Rev. Gillian Weighton officiating. Private burial will be in Oak View Presbyterian Church in Charlotte County, VA.

Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 23, 2020
So sorry to hear of Brother's passing. I feel truly blessed to have had him in my life. Love and Prayers to Faye and the Family.
Melissa Mann
Friend
July 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful man. We will love and miss you always. Until we meet again on the tee box ♂
Kenneth Deaner
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
