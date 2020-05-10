Sadie B. Carney Jones, 82, of Newport News, VA peacefully entered the gates of heaven on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Bea, as she was affectionately called gave her life to the Lord at an early age and became a long-time member of Zion Baptist Church, Newport News where she served as the head of the Deaconess Board for many years. She was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 65 years, Rev. Thurba W. Jones, Sr by only 48 short days. To cherish her memory, she leaves behind 6 children, 5 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 3 sisters, 4 brothers and a host of other family members and friends. A viewing was held on Friday, May 8, 2020 from 3-6pm. An intimate graveside service was held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Hampton Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A larger, more fitting celebration of life will be held in the future when it has been deemed safe to gather. Professional services have been entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home.



