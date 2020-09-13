Sally Alston Carr transitioned peacefully back to God on August 26, 2020. Born in Kenly, NC, on April 5, 1942, she was a long time resident of Newport News.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Celesta Alston, and by her brother, Hubert "Buster" Alston, Jr. She is survived by her sons, Charles "Mark" Wheatley, John (Jennifer) Wheatley and her grandson, Alston Wheatley.
Sally was a dedicated Nursing Professional, graduating from Riverside's School of Nursing in 1967 and from MCV's Nurse Practitioner Program in 1975. Being a lover of education, Sally also attended Christopher Newport College.
Sally loved the Lord and was a member in good standing at the Warwick River Mennonite Church. She loved her Church Family and enjoyed participating in many events.
Gardening was Sally's greatest passion. Her yard was always one to be envied and she found great peace and joy watching her garden bloom.
The Family would like to extend our deepest appreciation to the Staff at St. Francis Nursing Home. She was loved and well cared for by you. Thank you for allowing her to feel needed and appreciated.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Warwick River Mennonite Cemetery, 250 Lucas Creek Rd, Newport News. *MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE REQUIRED* Online condolences may be shared at www.altmeyerfh.com
.