Sally Baptist Davis, born January 19, 1919, in Jetersville, VA, passed away on May 18, 2019 at the age of 100. She was the fifth child of nine born to the late Norman Lee and Cornelia Brown Oulds. Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Wilson Baptist, Sr. and Billie Davis; sons, Norman Baptist and Alvin Baptist; four brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her only daughter, Vivian Baptist Merritt (with whom she made her home); four sons, Wilson Baptist, Jr., Edwin Baptist (Shirley), Michael Davis, and Kevin Davis; one sister, Allie Delaney; 15 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, one great great grandson, and a host of other relatives and friends.A celebration of her life will be held at Noon on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Gospel Spreading Church of God, 1816 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News, VA. A viewing will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 from Noon – 6:00 p.m. at Cooke Brothers Funeral Home, 1601 – 27th Street, Newport News, VA.