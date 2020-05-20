Sally Harrell Scott
1925 - 2020
On May 17, 2020, Sally Harrell Scott ( Nanny) , went to be with the Lord. She was born in Murfreesboro, N.C. on Nov. 28, 1925, and later moved to Hampton where she met and married her loving late husband, Capt. Robert W. Scott Sr. of the Virginia Pilots Association.

She adored her sons, Capt. Robert W. Scott Jr. (Debbie), and William L. Scott (Jackie), her grandsons, Robert W. Scott III, (Shelby) , Jeffrey E. Scott (Lauren), Chris Scott (Julie), Melissa Scott, and her adorable great-grandchildren, Will, Ava,

Walter, JJ, Patrick, Jaylen, Karah, Katlyn, AnnaLee, Chloe, and Ryder. She also left behind her sister, Jeannie , and her loving nieces and nephews. "Nanny" was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Sr. ; parents , James, and Leo Harrell, brothers; James, John, and Hutch; sisters, Nell and Rose.

She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, and she always looked forward to her luncheon afterward with her family at the Golden Corral. Nanny was a strong, independent woman who died at the age of 94, but she will tell you "I'm 29".

Due to the current pandemic, Nanny's family has elected to hold a private service. The private service will be broadcast online at the R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home Facebook page at 11AM on Friday. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to CHKD. To leave a memory please go to www.rhaydensmith.com

Published in Daily Press on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Service
11:00 AM
online at the R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home Facebook page
