Sally L. Roy died suddenly and unexpectedly October 16, 2020. Raised in Poquoson, Va, she was proud of being the first in her family to go to college, graduating Phi Beta Kappa with a degree in accounting, from William and Mary in 1960. She went on to become one of the first female CPAs on the Tidewater peninsula, and built a successful practice, from which she did not retire until nearly age 80. She married the love of her life, Carl Roy, with whom she shared 60 happy years. Together, they had two children, but she was also 'Mom' to many of their friends. She loved the water, spending much of her life in and around the York River, before choosing a gorgeous view of the Chickahominy River marsh. Sally was known for her wonderful parties, love of cats and small dogs, her very green thumb, and her fascination with genealogy and family history (she could find a link with just about anyone from this region). She loved her family on all sides, was a fierce friend to so many people, and a thorn in the side to state and federal tax auditors. She was predeceased by her parents, Rodney and Elizabeth Lawson. Sally leaves behind her loving husband, Carl, son Andrew (Phyllis) Roy, daughter Melanie Roy, brother Jon (Millie Arthur) Lawson, many beloved nieces and nephews, innumerable friends, and even a few grandpets. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no memorial service. Donations may be made in her memory to your local humane society or animal shelter, the Virginia Living Museum, or Virginia Symphony.



