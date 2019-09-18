|
|
Sally Shaw Gobrecht, 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 15 surrounded by family. A native of Springfield, Massachusetts, she attended Endicott College. She was a member of The Dolly Woodbridge/Eunice Day Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Springfield, MA. She met and married Neil Gobrecht, and his service in the U.S. Air Force eventually landed them in Hampton, Va. Upon his retirement they moved to Poquoson and enjoyed traveling the world together, visiting over 50 countries.
As a long time resident of the Peninsula, she loved serving her community in many ways. She was a Red Cross volunteer at Langley Hospital for 14 years, and an active member of both the Officers Wives Club and the Associate Wives Group at Langley Air Force Base. Sally served on the Poquoson Parks and Recreation Board where she founded the Poquoson Art League. For over 39 years she held many positions including President.
Sally was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Neil Gobrecht. Her memory lives on in her children Dana Gobrecht (Camille), Karen Fowler, and Kimberly Huskey (Rod), and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Warwick Forest Assisted Living Community, Riverside Hospice, Riverside Private Duty Nurses and most of all her best friend Shalicia Wooten.
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home has made arrangements for a Memorial service to be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, Poquoson, on Friday, September 20 at 2:00 PM with a reception to follow at the church. She will be interned at Arlington National Cemetery with her husband at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The , Boston University School of Medicine Amyloid Research Fund, Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Online condolences to claytorrollins.com .
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 18, 2019