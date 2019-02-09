Gloucester: Sam Caronia departed this life on February 4, 2019, at Riverside Walter Reed Hospital. Sam would have been 95 years young on the 27th of this month. He lived a very rewarding life having served his country proudly in the U S Navy. After his retirement from the Navy he owned and operated Sam's Foreign Car Repair in Norfolk, VA. Sam also raced cars all over the world. The last years of his life he was challenged with dementia. Sam was always young at heart and lived life to the fullest. God speed my love until we meet again. He is survived by his loving wife who was his best friend, Pamela Caronia.Funeral service officiated by Reverend Bill West will be 2 p.m. Monday, February 11, 2019, at Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point. Interment with military honors will follow in Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery. The family will greet friends prior to the service on Monday from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.Arrangements under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home and Crematory, Gloucester Point. Please visit www.hoggfh.com to share condolences and memories with the family. Published in Daily Press on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary