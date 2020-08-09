1/
Sam J. Sykes III
1946 - 2020
Sam J Sykes III, 73, passed peacefully on August 6, 2020 in Newport News, VA. He was born November 3, 1946 in Virginia Beach, VA. He graduated from Virginia Beach High School, College of William and Mary, and received his Masters Degree from Middlebury College in Vermont. He retired from Newport News City Public Schools and taught as a professor at the College of William and Mary. Sam specialized in and had a love for the French language and enjoyed following the successes of his students. He enjoyed traveling, especially Europe, and continued to stay current on world events.

He leaves behind two sisters, Carolyn Pallett and Janet Beers; two nieces, Amy Pallett and Kelley Mitchell; a nephew, Dennis Blythe; and two great nieces, Lily Mitchell and Victoria Blythe.

Arrangements by Altmeyer Funeral Homes Maestas Chapel. Private Graveside Service.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 9, 2020.
