Amory Funeral Home
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Samir Joseph Abdennour Obituary
Yorktown, VA - Samir Joseph Abdennour, 86, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Josephine Healy Abdennour his children, Teresa Healy, Sharon Scott, Allen Healy Melissa St. Pierre and grandsons, Jeremy Reese St. Pierre and Allen Joseph Healy. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, August 15, 2019 in the chapel of Amory Funeral Home, Grafton. Interment will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6-8 pm at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 13, 2019
