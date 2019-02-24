Sammy D. Purdy passed away on February 19, 2019 at the age of 69. Sam was a native of Bassett, Virginia, but resided in Poquoson, Virginia for the last 40 years. He and the love of his life, Sarah Purdy, were married on March 12, 1971. Sam enjoyed working with his hands which allowed him to be successful as a machinist. He co-founded Action Tool Service in 1976 and retired for the first time in 2001. He later returned to work in 2010 for Continental Automotive until 2017.Along the way, Sam never lost sight of his faith and kept active in the community where he would volunteer to coach youth athletics including wrestling, football, basketball, and baseball.Sam was a fun-loving guy who never met a stranger. When Sam wasn't providing and bringing joy to his family and friends' lives, he enjoyed fishing, playing golf, and attending several NASCAR races to cheer on his favorite driver, Dale Earnhardt. Sam and his buddies regularly played golf at The Pines at Fort Eustis and was also a member of the Poquoson Scouts Golf Club. His backyard was a peaceful place for fishing off the pier or kayaking on Robert's Creek.He was a Christian and longtime member of Liberty Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Thelma Purdy and his sister Deborah Purdy. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sarah Purdy; his son Steven Purdy and daughter and son-in-law Kelli (Purdy) and Geoff Meadows, and grandchildren Samantha and Sydni Meadows; and his brothers John and Ed Purdy.A service will be held at Liberty Baptist Church, 1021 Big Bethel Road, Hampton, VA 23666 on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service from 1:00 – 2:00 PM and following the service at their home in Poquoson.In lieu of flowers we know Sam would want to bring awareness to his granddaughter Sydni's journey at https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/sydnimeadows. Condolences to claytorrollins.com Published in Daily Press on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary