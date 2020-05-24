Samuel "Sam" Althouse Bailey of Newport News, VA, age 80, passed peacefully on May 21, 2020, after his long battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was born July 20, 1939 in Pottsville, PA to Albert John Bailey and Emily Louise Althouse Bailey Gilmore. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marian "Pat" Patricia Ferrebee Bailey. He leaves behind his 4 daughters, Melody Lee and husband Timothy L. Carter of Newport News, VA, Robin Samantha and husband James D. Mathenia of Charleston, SC, Dawn Louise and husband Kevin R. Murphy of Norfolk, VA, and Susan "Susie" Bailey and husband William "Mike" M. Burnett of Gloucester County, VA.
He graduated in 1958 from Pottsville High School, in Pottsville, PA. Sam served our country in the United States Army 82nd Airborne Division with two tours in the Vietnam War as an Aircraft Maintenance Senior Sergeant. Serving 20 years in the United States Army, retired Master Sergeant Sam worked for and retired from Anheuser-Busch Brewery in Williamsburg, VA. For many years, Sam drove tractor trailer trucks, known fondly by his Army and HOG buddies as "Beetle Bailey".
Sam was a loving father and enjoyed good times with family. He could repair anything and loved helping friends and family with projects. His hobbies included custom cabinetry and woodworking but his passion was riding Harley Davidson motorcycles. Sam was a member of the Hampton Roads HOG Chapter. He was a riding enthusiast and road almost daily. For Sam, riding was as much about camaraderie, as it was having the wind in his face. Making friendships were many of Sam's greatest joys, often riding with his buddies to "shoot the breeze" or find new lunch dives and make new friends.
The family expresses their deep gratitude to their many friends who have offered support and prayers through Sam's journey. The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at the US Department of Veterans Affairs Hampton Medical Center Hospice Palliative Care and VHS Walter Reed Convalescent & Rehabilitation Center, Gloucester VA for their support and care for Sam and his family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to the charity of your choice.
Published in Daily Press on May 24, 2020.