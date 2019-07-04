Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
7:30 PM
chapel of Amory Funeral Home
Grafton, VA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
Yorktown, VA
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:30 PM
Jo and Mimma's Restaurant
Yorktown, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Worley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Charles Worley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel Charles Worley Obituary
Samuel Charles Worley, 71, Retired Navy E7, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019. Samuel was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA and was a native of Philadelphia, PA before moving to the Peninsula in 1979. He was a 1964 graduate of Father Judge High School in Philadelphia, PA, a career Navy man from 1964-1986, a 1995 graduate of Christopher Newport University and retired from Civil Service in 2013. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and was an avid train enthusiast. He was a very loving grandfather and his greatest joy in life was spending time with his grandchildren.

Samuel is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Rosemarie; two sons, Samuel C. Worley, Jr. (Dolores), Adam R. Worley; two daughters AnnaMarie Romm (Jeff), Jennifer Jacobs (Christopher); and five brothers, Howard Worley (Rose Marie), Andrew Worley (Theresa), Charles Worley (Mary), Paul Worley (Jacqueline) and Art Worley (Cindy). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jenna, Caleb, David, Alysia, Alexandra, Abigail, Dylin, Samuel, Dawson, and was a loving Dzia Dzia to many more adopted children.

A memorial/wake service will be held at 7:30 pm on Friday, July 5, in the chapel of Amory Funeral Home, Grafton.

A funeral mass will be held at Noon on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Yorktown. Family and friends will gather following the service at 1:30 pm at Jo and Mimma's Restaurant in Yorktown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Daily Press on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Amory Funeral Home
Download Now