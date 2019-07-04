Samuel Charles Worley, 71, Retired Navy E7, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019. Samuel was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA and was a native of Philadelphia, PA before moving to the Peninsula in 1979. He was a 1964 graduate of Father Judge High School in Philadelphia, PA, a career Navy man from 1964-1986, a 1995 graduate of Christopher Newport University and retired from Civil Service in 2013. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and was an avid train enthusiast. He was a very loving grandfather and his greatest joy in life was spending time with his grandchildren.



Samuel is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Rosemarie; two sons, Samuel C. Worley, Jr. (Dolores), Adam R. Worley; two daughters AnnaMarie Romm (Jeff), Jennifer Jacobs (Christopher); and five brothers, Howard Worley (Rose Marie), Andrew Worley (Theresa), Charles Worley (Mary), Paul Worley (Jacqueline) and Art Worley (Cindy). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jenna, Caleb, David, Alysia, Alexandra, Abigail, Dylin, Samuel, Dawson, and was a loving Dzia Dzia to many more adopted children.



A memorial/wake service will be held at 7:30 pm on Friday, July 5, in the chapel of Amory Funeral Home, Grafton.



A funeral mass will be held at Noon on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Yorktown. Family and friends will gather following the service at 1:30 pm at Jo and Mimma's Restaurant in Yorktown.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Published in Daily Press on July 4, 2019