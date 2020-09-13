Dr. Samuel Edward Weinberg, 87, died on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at his home surrounded by loved ones. Sam was born in Syracuse, NY and moved to Richmond, VA in 1943 where he graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. He received an Accounting and Business Administration degree from the University of Richmond. He entered the U. S. Army in 1955 for 2 years. He continued his studies and graduated from MCV Medical School in 1964. He started his residency at Charity Hospital in New Orleans and finished his general surgery residency at Charlotte Memorial Hospital in Charlotte, NC. He re-entered the U.S. Army as a Major in Vietnam where he provided help in rural villages to people that had never received medical attention. He finished his cardiovascular residency in Blacksburg, VA and Wake Forest, Winston-Salem, NC. He was a thoracic surgeon at the Hampton VA Medical Center and retired in 2002 with 26 years of dedicated service. Once again, he was called to duty with the U.S. Army Reserves during the First Gulf War in Saudi Arabia retiring as a Colonel. He led a MASH Unit while stationed there. He was very proud of his service to his country and mentored many up and coming surgeons. He was a member of the American Medical Association and a longtime member of Beth El Temple in Richmond, VA. In his retirement he continued to care for people by volunteering for Catholic Charities for 16 years. Even when the volunteer program ended because of COVID, Sam still picked folks up to drive them to get groceries and take them to medical appointments all at his own expense. Sam was generous and humble and had many friends who were like family.



Sam was preceded in death by his wife, Linda S. Weinberg; his parents, Emanuel and Gertrude Weinberg; his brother, Robert Weinberg; his sister, Sari Levy and his companion, Carol Sharpe. He is survived by nieces and nephews, Lori Harrison, Andrew Levy and Lawrence, Paul, Perry and Helen Weinberg and his sister-in-law, Florence Weinberg.



A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 by Rabbi Scott Gurdin with Full Military Honors at Weymouth Funeral Home. Masks are required before entering the building as well as social distancing. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store