A visitation for Samuel E. Stringfield will be held on Fri., Oct. 23 from 7-8 PM at Carter Funeral Home, Denbigh Chapel, 251 Richneck Rd., Newport News VA 23608. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home, with an interment immediately thereafter at the family cemetery in Wakefield, VA. For more information please see the obituaries section at www.carterfuneralhomes.com