Samuel G. Goode III
Samuel G. Goode, III, 77, of Newport News, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Martha C. Goode and survived by his son, Samuel G. Goode, IV, and his grandson, Samuel G. Goode, V.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 6:00 to 7:30 pm at Peninsula Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, July, 17, at 3:00 pm at Peninsula Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Virginia Peninsula Food Bank at 2401 Aluminum Avenue, Hampton, VA 23661.


Published in Daily Press on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
JUL
17
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
