Samuel G. Goode, III, 77, of Newport News, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Martha C. Goode and survived by his son, Samuel G. Goode, IV, and his grandson, Samuel G. Goode, V.A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 6:00 to 7:30 pm at Peninsula Funeral Home.A graveside service will be held on Friday, July, 17, at 3:00 pm at Peninsula Memorial Park.Memorial contributions may be made to the Virginia Peninsula Food Bank at 2401 Aluminum Avenue, Hampton, VA 23661.