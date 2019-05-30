Home

Samuel H. Perry of Hampton, VA passed away May 28, 2019, at home surrounded by family. He was born April 10, 1942 and was the fourth of nine children. Mr. Perry worked in the Shipyard for two years and then went to work for Coca Cola from which he retired.He is survived by wife Sharon; daughter, Diana and son, Chris. He has many grandchildren and great children.A memorial service will be held at R. H. Hayden Smith Funeral Home on Saturday, June 1st at 2:00pm.
Published in Daily Press on May 30, 2019
