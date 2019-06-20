Samuel Helfand, age 94, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in Williamsburg, VA. He was a native of Dartmouth, Massachusetts and had been a resident of Newport News, VA for 61 years.



After a career as a chemist at Dow Chemical's Dow Badische Textile Division in Williamsburg, he retired with over 28 years of service. During WWII he served in the U.S. Army and stormed the beaches of Normandy on D Day. At the conclusion of the war he was a guard at the Nuremberg Trials. He was a very active member of the Rodef Sholom Temple. Other interests and hobbies included golf, playing cards, and being involved with his family.



Preceding him in rest is his wife, Irene Kreger Helfand. Surviving members of his family include his children, Abby Jo Juraschek, Linwood M. Helfand, and Harry K. Helfand; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; brothers and sisters.



A funeral service will be held graveside on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Gomley Chesed Cemetery, Portsmouth, VA officiated by Rabbi Gilah Dror.



Memorial contributions may be made to the .



Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA, 23601. Published in Daily Press on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary