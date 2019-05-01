Sam Whitesell, passed away with grace and peace at home in Williamsburg on April 29, 2019, surrounded by his family. Sam was born in Fries, Virginia on February 19, 1932, the second of four children to Sam and Nellie Whitesell. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Mary Lou Agee and a grandson, Thomas Brown. He is survived by the love of his life for 62 years, Kay Whitesell; his brothers and sisters-in-law, William and Phyllis Whitesell, and David and Diane Whitesell; his daughters, Susan Brown and fiancé, Paul Dolan, and Debbie Stephens; son-in-law, Lloyd Stephens; four grandchildren and spouses whom he adored, Sam Stephens, Matthew and Kaitlin Stephens, Robert Stephens, and Will and Katie Townsend; his brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Sue Bass; many nieces and nephews; as well as other family, including Bobby and Carolyn Bass and Nancy Hall.Sam attended Virginia Tech for two years prior to enlisting in the Navy, where he served for four years. After the Navy, he attended the William and Mary extension in Norfolk. In 1961, he became an independent dealer for Esso where he first operated at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Harpersville Road. In 1972, he relocated to an Esso/Exxon Station on Warwick Boulevard which stood until 1997, at which time he opened the business still bearing his name: Whitesell's Automotive. For over 45 years he provided reliable and honest service for his customers. Sam was an active member at Morrison Methodist and a Deacon at First Baptist Church in Newport News.Sam often spoke fondly of growing up on the New River, where his love of the outdoors and fishing grew amongst the trees and mountains. He loved to read and learn new things of the world around him. He was an accomplished wood worker, making beautiful furniture that still adorns the homes of his family members. Sam carried himself with respect, integrity and gratitude for what God provided for him through his life. Most of all he will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.A special thank you to Riverside Hospice and Comfort Keepers for all the support and help. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Hospice House in Williamsburg.The family will receive friends at Peninsula Funeral Home on Saturday, May 4, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, May 5, at 2:00 p.m., officiated by The Rev. Walter Satchell, Jr. Burial to follow in Peninsula Memorial Park. Published in Daily Press on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary