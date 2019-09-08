|
Newport News – In answer to God's gentle call, on September 02, 2019, Elder Samuel Roberson, Jr., made his transition from this earthly life to eternal life. His life began in Greenville, North Carolina on June 29, 1955. Sam served as the Senior Pastor of Bethesda Community Church, in Newport News, VA, from 2014 until the time of his death. Previously, he was the Assistant Pastor of Holy Tabernacle Church of Deliverance and Pastor of Antioch Church of Deliverance, Newport News, Va. Sam worked as the Facility Trainer at The Family Center of Hope. He graduated from Winston-Salem University. He served his church, family, co-workers, friends and the community with a servant's heart, full of love and compassion all he had the opportunity to meet. Sam leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Theresa Roberson; his children: Archisha C. Roberson, Hampton, VA; Alexandria M. Roberson-Jacobson (Francis), Newport News, VA; Alexander L. Roberson, Newport News, VA; Janai Ballow-Cooke (Daniel), Newport News; and granddaughter, Moriah M. Roberson; brothers Melvin Robinson (Gaynelle), Greenville, NC; Marvin Roberson (Erma), Greenville, NC; Anthony Roberson (Tenise), Greenville, NC, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Sam will be greatly missed by his Bethesda family, whom he served with all his heart.
A wake will be held on Sunday, September 08, 2019, at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, 3314 Roanoke Avenue, Newport News, VA 23607. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, September 09, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church, 1415 Big Bethel Road, Hampton, VA 23666, with the Rev. Dr. Lawrence Willis, officiating. Internment will follow at the Albert G. Horton Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Milners Road, Suffolk, VA.
Services are entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home – (757) 245-4391; www.cccarterfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 8, 2019