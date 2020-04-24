|
Samuel Robert Cox, 67, of Surry, Virginia, was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Sam was a humble, patient, hard-working, and God-fearing man; whose love for farming came second only to his love for his family. He was a follower of Jesus Christ, so his loved ones look forward to seeing him again one day.
Sam leaves behind his loving family, including his wife of 28 years, Donna; his father, Melvin; his brothers, Davis and William (Terry); his children, Mitchell (Megan), Baker (fiancée Courtney Haywood), Aaron (fiancée Peyton Collier), and Courtney Livesay (Brad), Ashby Daniels (Beth), Shelton Daniels (Jen); and seven grandchildren.
Sam graduated from Surry Academy in 1971 before earning his A.S. in Agricultural Science from NC State University in 1973. He was a member of Bacon's Castle Baptist Church and served for many years in the church nursery and on the praise team. He was well-respected in the community for his integrity and his success as a farmer. He was the recognized as the Virginia State Champion Peanut Producer 6 times.
A private graveside service will be held in Surry, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Surry Volunteer Rescue Squad at PO Box 188, Surry, VA 23883 or Bacon's Castle Baptist Church at 86 Bacons Castle Trail, Surry, VA 23883.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 24, 2020