Sandi W. Bailey, 77, a veteran who proudly served her country as a Corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps, passed away on July 27, 2020 in Williamsburg, VA.
She and her husband Larry were married 48 years and set the foundation of their cherished family with Jodi, Chris and Jenn, and her grandchildren. Although she held many roles that she loved with her whole heart: as a wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and sister, her most cherished role was as a grandmother to Jordan and Alexis.
Sandi was dearly loved by so many. She had a larger than life personality and never met a stranger who didn't end up on her Christmas card list. You always knew where you stood with her as she was as transparent as they come. In good times and bad, the door was always open to family and friends to lend an ear, offer advice - whether you wanted it or not, feed you, and always give the best hugs. She had many hobbies, including going to craft shows, trips to Myrtle Beach with her grandchildren, shopping trips with her closest friends, her flower garden and so much more. Everyone knew her favorite color was purple, and Christmas with her family was her favorite time of year.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Bailey; children, Jodi K. Bailey and Chris D. Bailey (Jennifer Hook-Bailey); twin grandchildren, Alexis Michael and Jordan Lawrence Bailey; sister, Anne Newsome; niece, Kristine Sulik; beloved dog, Geppedo; and granddogs, Indie and Mookie. She was preceded in death by her mother, Kathryn Welch; grandmother, Christine Hudgins; great-grandmother, Elizabeth Jane Morgan Diggs; and nephew, Erick Scott Sulik.
The memorial service will be held at Williamsburg Memorial Park on Monday, August 3, 2020 beginning at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made in honor of Sandi to Heritage Humane Society, 430 Waller Mill Road, Williamsburg, VA (www.heritagehumane.org
). Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
.