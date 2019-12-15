|
Sandra Kay Davenport Hyle, 72, of Carrollton, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2019, following a brief illness. Born June 6, 1947 in Elizabeth City, NC, she was the daughter of the late Edward Victor Davenport, Sr. and Grace Cosby Davenport. Sandra is survived by her husband of 50 years, Roy Alton Hyle, II; sons, Edward Alton Hyle and wife Kristin of Zionville, NC and Aaron Reid Hyle and partner Chelsea Jurczenko of Rockledge, FL; her brother, Edward V. Davenport, Jr.; a number of nieces and nephews; and many loyal friends both old and new. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn D. Baker.
Following high school, she graduated from the College of the Albemarle, where she and Roy met. Sandra and Roy married September 6, 1969 in Elizabeth City. She later attended the University of North Carolina. In the early years of their marriage, she worked to make ends meet by picking tobacco, teaching high school biology labs at West Carteret High School, and serving as a dormitory house parent at the University of North Carolina's Marine Lab. They welcomed Eddie in 1975 and Reid in 1978. Also in 1978, the family moved to their new home in Carrollton. She was a loyal employee of the Carter Construction Company in Smithfield, serving as their bookkeeper for over 30 years, while taking night classes at Tidewater Community College to keep up with changing technology. After her retirement, she was able to indulge her life's passion of taking care of animals by becoming a faithful volunteer at Isle of Wight County Animal Services. Affectionately known as Mama Hyle, she provided sick, neglected, and abused dogs a second chance at finding their forever homes through her love, kindness, and compassion.
The family would like to thank the staff of Riverside Regional Medical Center for their compassionate care. Little's Funeral Home in Smithfield is assisting the family. Per Sandra's wishes, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the donations account at The Oaks Veterinary Clinic (14202 Benns Church Road, Smithfield, VA 23430) to benefit the medically needy animals of Isle of Wight County Animal Services or the . Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 15, 2019