Vincent Funeral Home
417 11th Street
West Point, VA 23181
(804) 843-2550
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Shackelfords Chapel United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Shackelfords Chapel United Methodist Church
3727 Buena Vista Road
Shacklefords, VA
Sandra E. Carlton


1964 - 2019
Sandra E. Carlton Obituary
Sandra E. Carlton, 55, of Newport News, VA passed away July 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by grandparents Franklin and Sadie Milby; step-grandmother Blanche Milby and foster grandmothers Maggie Walton and Inez Kemp.

Sandra is survived by a son Tyler Dobson; parents Frank and Jean Carlton; a sister Brenda C. Pollock (Bill); nieces Kristin and Shannon Pollock and a nephew Joshua Pollock.

A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 2nd in Shackelfords Chapel United Methodist Church, 3727 Buena Vista Road, Shacklefords, VA 23156. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to Shackelfords Chapel United Methodist Church General Fund, PO Box 9, Shacklefords, VA 23156. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on July 31, 2019
