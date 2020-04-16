Home

Mrs. Sandra Clements (78) of Arverne N.Y., was called home by her Lord on (Good Friday), April 10th, along with her husband of 57 years, Joseph Clements, after they fought a courageous battle with the "Coronavirus". Sandra was a 1960 graduate of Phenix High School.

Sandra was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Jr. , her mother, Elizabeth Anthony and her son, David Clements.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Anthony Clements, daughter, Elizabeth (John) Clarke, brother, Raymond (Paulette) Anthony III, uncle, Milton Anthony, grand children, John, Jr., Sandra, David, Daniel, and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, family and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be made for a Virtual Funeral Service.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 16, 2020
