Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Sandra F. Presson


1945 - 2019
Sandra F. Presson Obituary
Pennsylvania - Sandra F. Presson of Sheppton PA.

Went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 5th.

She was born in Newport News on November 5th 1945

She was preceded in death by her parents Brooklyn and Lillian Presson of Seaford.

She is survived by her sons Michael (his wife Lisa) and Jeffery Kmieciak. Along with 5 grandchildren Joshua, Caleb, Zachery, Noah, and Jessica.

Interment and a graveside service will be at Peninsula Memorial Park Tuesday August 13th at 12:00pm. Local arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, Va.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 11, 2019
