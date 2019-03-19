Home

Sandra F. "Sandy" Spangler, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. She was a lifelong resident of Newport News. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Jimmy and Bruce Fitzgerald. Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Chuck Spangler; two sons, Scott and Todd Spangler; and two grandsons, Joshua and Brennon.The family will receive friends at Peninsula Funeral Home on Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Peninsula Memorial Park on Friday, March 22, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Williamsburg Hospice House, 4445 Powhatan Parkway, Williamsburg, VA 23188, www.williamsburghospice.org. Arrangements are in the care of Peninsula Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 19, 2019
