Sandra Fay Wiggins-Elliott, 61 of Newport News, VA, departed from this earthly life on Monday, July 20, 2020. A viewing will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Melton Grove Baptist Church, Winfall, NC. She will lie in state from 10am until time of service. The services can be streamed live at www.mitchellcares.com
. under her obituary link. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations, Elizabeth City, is assisting the Wiggins-Elliott family.