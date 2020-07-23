1/1
Sandra Fay Wiggins-Elliott
Sandra Fay Wiggins-Elliott, 61 of Newport News, VA, departed from this earthly life on Monday, July 20, 2020. A viewing will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Melton Grove Baptist Church, Winfall, NC. She will lie in state from 10am until time of service. The services can be streamed live at www.mitchellcares.com. under her obituary link. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations, Elizabeth City, is assisting the Wiggins-Elliott family.

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel
JUL
25
Lying in State
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Melton Grove Baptist Church
JUL
25
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Melton Grove Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Funeral Care And Cremations
609 Hull Dr
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
(252) 562-6936
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Barbara Carter
Classmate
July 23, 2020
"Blessed are they that mourn for they shall be comforted" Matthew 5:4 NKJV
In Loving Memory,
Mrs. Carolyn Wiggins Webster
Family
July 23, 2020
Love and comfort to your family. Your smile and laugh brightened a room. It was a pleasure to know you and work with you, your amazing light will always shine.
With Love,
JoJo
Jo Brooks
Friend
